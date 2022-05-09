Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 560 ($7.00) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Shore Capital lowered shares of HSBC to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($8.00) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.18) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.17) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 565.25 ($7.06).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 495.80 ($6.19) on Friday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 507.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 487.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($352,871.86).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

