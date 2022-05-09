Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Announces Earnings Results

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. 1,977,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,038. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

