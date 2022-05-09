Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 38,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,171 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,756 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $91.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.