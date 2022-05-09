B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,241. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.08%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 262,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after buying an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

