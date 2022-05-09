Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $20.85

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $19.78. Bilibili shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 53,483 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 173,508 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,304,000 after acquiring an additional 287,207 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after buying an additional 281,478 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.