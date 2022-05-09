Binemon Price Reaches $0.0026 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binemon has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00609234 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00107653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035233 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,371.39 or 1.99262363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,224.86 or 0.07343407 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

