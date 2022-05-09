Bintex Futures Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $36,269.36 and $10,537.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00180627 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00564974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036035 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.50 or 1.86384368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars.

