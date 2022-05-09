BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 5.6%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.67 and last traded at $143.76. 11,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,932,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.67 and its 200-day moving average is $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 226.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,101.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 45.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

