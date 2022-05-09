Birdchain Reaches Market Cap of $87,202.49 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $87,202.49 and approximately $179.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,255.72 or 0.99915894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00103501 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.