Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $199.94 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $62.23 or 0.00201833 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,833.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00742737 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001603 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,054,627 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

