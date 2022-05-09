BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,339,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. 1,259,973 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

