Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after acquiring an additional 305,577 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.50. 103,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,510,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,929 and sold 1,081,452 shares valued at $65,213,258. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

