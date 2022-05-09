Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BJDX) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 9th

Bluejay Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 9th. Bluejay Diagnostics had issued 2,160,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $21,600,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

BJDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Dawson James started coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX opened at $1.26 on Monday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09.

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bluejay Diagnostics news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth purchased 60,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 95,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,275 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

