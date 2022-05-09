Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.23

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.23 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 5310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.