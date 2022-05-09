BMO Capital Markets Lowers Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target to $2.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Endo International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Endo International by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 263,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Endo International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Endo International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

