BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 19,893 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $205.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $203.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

