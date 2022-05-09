BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $21.15 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $21,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 24.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

