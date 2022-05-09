BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,734,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

DLR stock opened at $141.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.16.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

