BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 84,458 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $21,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $76.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.03.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

