BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 227,946 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,946 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Cerner worth $19,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Cerner by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.00 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

