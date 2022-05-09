BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 40,122 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP opened at $439.30 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.54 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.86 and a 200-day moving average of $464.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

