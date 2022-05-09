BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) to Issue Dividend of $0.53 on May 25th

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,649. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $282,000. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

