boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 190 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BHOOY. Liberum Capital lowered boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.52) to GBX 111 ($1.39) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded boohoo group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

