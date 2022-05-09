Boson Protocol Price Hits $0.51 (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001620 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $40.50 million and $4.23 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00230930 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003930 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00432632 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,898,166 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.