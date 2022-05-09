Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.32

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 35 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 92.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.

About Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

