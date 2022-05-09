Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.40-$7.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

NYSE BXP traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.01. 1,110,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,115. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $133.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

