Boston Research & Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $64.71 on Monday, reaching $2,250.22. 2,027,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,595. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,598.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,746.69.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

