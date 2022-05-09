Boston Research & Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

VEA stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.53. 30,820,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,101,873. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59.

