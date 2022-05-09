Boston Research & Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.43. 27,632,554 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.