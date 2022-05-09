Boston Research & Management Inc. Increases Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,119 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.