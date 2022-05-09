Boston Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $78.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $787.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,162,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,652,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $945.91 and a 200-day moving average of $988.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

