Boston Research & Management Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

DUK stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,659,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

