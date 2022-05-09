Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $85,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,576 shares of company stock worth $4,725,374. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

