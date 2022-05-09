Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTACU. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000.

NASDAQ:GTACU remained flat at $$10.08 on Monday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

