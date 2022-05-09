Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $14.98 Million in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 518,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,983,000. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors makes up approximately 1.3% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 272,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $18.40. 23,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,744. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -39.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.