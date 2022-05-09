Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCRD. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $7,888,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,887,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Monday. 122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

