BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BP were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in BP by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($6.00) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($5.93) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

BP stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 805,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,439,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

