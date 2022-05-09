Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 330.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 92,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $161,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 107.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark Nunneley bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

BHR traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,164. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -10.53%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

