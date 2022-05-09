BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 13.7%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 12,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,166,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRCC shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

