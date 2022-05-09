Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 907,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 74,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after buying an additional 68,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 43,667 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

