Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS.
BHF traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $51.11. 696,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,540. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
