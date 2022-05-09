Brokerages Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.32). Nyxoah reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nyxoah.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nyxoah by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Nyxoah by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,719,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nyxoah stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

