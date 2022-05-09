Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) to report $24.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.39 billion to $25.05 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $23.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $102.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.80 billion to $103.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $105.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.55 billion to $107.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.11. 100,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,598. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $175.22 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

