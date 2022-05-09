Brokerages Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post $1.43 EPS

Brokerages predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.58. WestRock reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

NYSE WRK traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

