Brokerages Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Announce -$1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover I-Mab.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.
Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $10.77. 640,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $85.40.
About I-Mab (Get Rating)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.