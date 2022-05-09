Brokerages Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Announce -$1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover I-Mab.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after purchasing an additional 572,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in I-Mab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in I-Mab by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 11.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $10.77. 640,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

