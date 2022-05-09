Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post $4.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) to announce $4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.24 and the lowest is $3.99. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $3.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $13.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.58 to $13.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.87 to $19.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $12.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.16. 22,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,283. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $329.69 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

