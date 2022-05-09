Brokerages Expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $42,796.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,386.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,995 shares of company stock worth $6,740,074.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Toast by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

TOST stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.77. 8,529,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

