Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT at $83.60

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.27.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 459,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,581,673. Affirm has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 181,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $5,383,174.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,467,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,240,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 117.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 389,700 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Affirm by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Affirm by 80.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,946,000 after buying an additional 4,168,342 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.