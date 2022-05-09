Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) PT at $104.70

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $99.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,516. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,352 shares of company stock worth $3,138,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

