Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) PT at $23.80

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AU. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after buying an additional 316,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,823,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 289,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,954,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 215,171 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 437,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,363. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

